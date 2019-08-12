Weather

AccuWeather: Humidity returns Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy, seasonably warm and more humid as highs hit the mid-80s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm around.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.

Tuesday

Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 81.

Wednesday
Humid blend with a high of 80.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 81.

Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 82.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
