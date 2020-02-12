Weather

AccuWeather: Increasing clouds with snow for some

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday starts sunny but increasing clouds will bring SNOW for some developing overnight.

Winter weather advisories have been issued to the north and west of New York City. Nasty day tomorrow with wet snow to cold rain, light accumulation N&W of I-287, up to 6" far N&W in higher elevations.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Increasing clouds with snow for some developing overnight. A high of 43.

Monday
Chilly rain with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Sunny and milder with a high of 57.

Wednesday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.

Thursday
Milder breaks with a high of 59.

Friday

A few showers with a high of 61.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 51



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 12,000 cases statewide
NYC reports 60 deaths related to COVID-19; over 8,000 positive cases
New Jersey lockdown: Residents ordered to stay at home
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Mile-long line at New Jersey's only testing center
New Rochelle school superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
3 Newark neighborhoods aiming to stop spread of COVID-19
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
FEMA announces emergency aid for NY amid COVID-19 crisis
New York reviewing sites for more hospital beds, Gov. Cuomo says
Coronavirus-related staffing issue leads FAA to briefly suspend flights in NY area
More TOP STORIES News