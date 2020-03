AccuWeather: Increasing clouds with snow for some

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday starts sunny but increasing clouds will bring SNOW for some developing overnight.Winter weather advisories have been issued to the north and west of New York City. Nasty day tomorrow with wet snow to cold rain, light accumulation N&W of I-287, up to 6" far N&W in higher elevations.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Increasing clouds with snow for some developing overnight. A high of 43.Chilly rain with a high of 44.Sunny and milder with a high of 57.Periods of rain with a high of 50.Milder breaks with a high of 59.A few showers with a high of 61.Rain possible with a high of 51Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app