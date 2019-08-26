AccuWeather: Increasing clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain cool.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
More clouds with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Warmer and humid with a high of 82.
Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 86.
Friday
A pleasant day with a high of 86.
Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 77.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a chance of a storm. A high of 78.
