Weather

AccuWeather: Increasing clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain cool.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
.

Tuesday
More clouds with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Warmer and humid with a high of 82.

Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 86.

Friday
A pleasant day with a high of 86.

Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 77.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a chance of a storm. A high of 78.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: Prostitute arrested in death of chef found in Queens
Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle outside NYC deli
Bicyclist, pedestrian hospitalized after collision in Central Park
Gunman with rifle opens fire at New Jersey bus stop
Tropical Storm Dorian likely to become hurricane
NYPD: Robbery suspect returns to NYC store to spray produce
2 killed, 4 hurt when out-of-control car slams into utility poles
Show More
Man stabs woman, tries to sexually assault her in NYC park
Howie Day accused of domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
Teen crossing Long Island highway killed by hit-and-run driver
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
'Humiliating': Homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
More TOP STORIES News