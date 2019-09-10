Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: It's still summer!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We will be reminded on Wednesday that it's still summer as temperatures will feel like 90+ in the afternoon across much of the Tri-State area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Still summer with some showers and a high of 87.

Thursday
Shower, thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.

Friday

Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 72.

Saturday
Humid again with a thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.

Sunday
Beach day with a high of 82.

Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Still warm with a high around 80.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, killed when car crashes into scaffolding in Brooklyn
2 slashed in dispute over lit cigarette on NYC subway train
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in NY home: Police
Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing
NYC mom charged in 8-month-old daughter's bathtub death
Show More
Police return wandering 3-year-old toddler to family in NJ
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Parents refusing son battling leukemia treatment denied custody
New York City to pay for sidewalk damage caused by city trees
NJ baseball team, police warn of fundraising scam for sick child
More TOP STORIES News