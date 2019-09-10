NEW YORK (WABC) -- We will be reminded on Wednesday that it's still summer as temperatures will feel like 90+ in the afternoon across much of the Tri-State area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Still summer with some showers and a high of 87.
Thursday
Shower, thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.
Friday
Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 72.
Saturday
Humid again with a thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.
Sunday
Beach day with a high of 82.
Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Still warm with a high around 80.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather Forecast: It's still summer!
