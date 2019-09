AccuWeather Forecast: It's still summer!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We will be reminded on Wednesday that it's still summer as temperatures will feel like 90+ in the afternoon across much of the Tri-State area.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Still summer with some showers and a high of 87.Shower, thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 72.Humid again with a thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.Beach day with a high of 82.Warm and humid with a high of 83.Still warm with a high around 80.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------