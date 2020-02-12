AccuWeather: June warmth on 1st full day of spring

We're in the mid-70s, even if it's mostly cloudy.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
June warmth with a high of 75.
Saturday
Brisk clearing with a high of 50.
Sunday
Chilly sun with a high of 46.
Monday
Raw rain or snow with a high of 42.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 55.
Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.
Thursday
Mild mix with a high of 60.
