AccuWeather: June warmth on 1st full day of spring

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday marks the first full day of spring, and we're celebrating with June-like temperatures.

We're in the mid-70s, even if it's mostly cloudy.

Friday
June warmth with a high of 75.
Saturday

Brisk clearing with a high of 50.

Sunday
Chilly sun with a high of 46.
Monday
Raw rain or snow with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 55.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.

Thursday
Mild mix with a high of 60.



