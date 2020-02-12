weather

AccuWeather: Late rain on Mother's Day

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Late rain on Mother's Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It'll be a sunny start to Mother's Day before turning to clouds with a bit of rain in the evening.

Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Late day showers. High of 63.

Monday
Rain start with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Turning windy. High of 62.

Wednesday
Sunny. High of 66.

Thursday
Sun to clouds. High of 66.

Friday
A bit of rain? High of 66.

Saturday
Sun & a shower. High of 71.

