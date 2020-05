AccuWeather: Late showers Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Highs will almost reach the 70s before late showers move in Friday.Rain sticks around for Saturday but Sunday is expected to be the best day of the holiday weekend.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Late showers with a high of 69.Rain and drizzle with a high of 68.Clouds and sun with a high of 70.Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 71.Warmer mix with a high of 75.Even warmer with a high of 78.Partly sunny with a high of 80.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app