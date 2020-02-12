weather

AccuWeather: Late showers Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Highs will almost reach the 70s before late showers move in Friday.

Rain sticks around for Saturday but Sunday is expected to be the best day of the holiday weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Late showers with a high of 69.

Saturday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 68.

Sunday

Clouds and sun with a high of 70.

Monday
Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 71.

Tuesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Even warmer with a high of 78.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 80.



Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

