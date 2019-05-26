Weather

AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Day will be partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Expect an even cooler Tuesday with a couple of showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday
Less humid with a high near 80.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Tuesday

Cooler showers with a high near 67.

Wednesday
Warmer again with a high near 78.

Thursday
Warm and humid with a high near 87.

Friday
Cooler and drier with a high near 78.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high near 74.

Sunday
More humid with a high near 78.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspect in stabbing of Brooklyn couple
Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore
Robbery suspect hurt in jump off FDR Drive during chase
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
LIRR to restore Montauk Branch service Monday after derailment
Texas baby born without skin opens eyes for first time
Woman shot by police in Queens facing charges
Beloved principal to be posthumously honored on Memorial Day
Show More
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners
Woman charged with DWI in LI crash that seriously injured girl
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Alleged drunk boater crashes near Long Island marina
Tornadoes rip through 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
More TOP STORIES News