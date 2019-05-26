AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Day will be partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Expect an even cooler Tuesday with a couple of showers and thunderstorms.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Less humid with a high near 80.
Tuesday
Cooler showers with a high near 67.
Wednesday
Warmer again with a high near 78.
Thursday
Warm and humid with a high near 87.
Friday
Cooler and drier with a high near 78.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high near 74.
Sunday
More humid with a high near 78.
