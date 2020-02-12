weather

AccuWeather: Less humid, spot storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be less humid, but a spot storm is possible into the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Spotty storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Drier heat with a high of 87.

Saturday

Hot sun with a high of 92.

Sunday
Sizzle and a storm with a high of 89.

Monday
Warm mix with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Afternoon pop-up storms with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Showers and storms possible with a high of 84.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, critically injured by driver was delivering food: Witness
Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ, CT may need to quarantine
How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work
Terrifying video shows moment boy is struck by fireworks
Queens man in prison for 25 years has murder conviction vacated
Video: Officers save man trying to jump off NJ Turnpike overpass
CT man back home after 15-week battle with COVID-19
Show More
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Jersey City pilot closes streets for outdoor seating, recreation
10-year-old star of 'Frozen' on Broadway shifts focus to charity
Amber Alert canceled after teen found safe
Woman selling pasta from stoop moves sales to new restaurant
More TOP STORIES News