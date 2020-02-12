AccuWeather: Less humid, spot storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be less humid, but a spot storm is possible into the afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Spotty storm with a high of 85.
Friday
Drier heat with a high of 87.
Saturday
Hot sun with a high of 92.
Sunday
Sizzle and a storm with a high of 89.
Monday
Warm mix with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Afternoon pop-up storms with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Showers and storms possible with a high of 84.
