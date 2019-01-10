WEATHER

AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest accuweather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Eyewitness News Accuweather team is tracking a system that could bring some light snow to the area late Saturday into Sunday.

Winds will remain blustery for the rest of Thursday with sun and clouds.

High pressure will build in the area on Friday and the wind will start to die down, but temperatures will be hovering around freezing.

As we head into Saturday, we will start off with sunshine, but a couple of low-pressure systems to the north and south will be moving east.

The one to the south will just give New York City and areas to the immediate south a glancing blow with some light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday that may produce a coating to an inch.

North of the city won't see much if anything.

However, central and southern New Jersey could see an inch or two.

The heaviest snow will fall in D.C. area and in Maryland.

Even though we're only talking about a coating to an inch or two across most of the viewing area, travel conditions could become hazardous Saturday night into Sunday.

