AccuWeather: Light snow moves through NY area

A winter storm is taking the path of least resistance and staying to our south, but New York City and areas to the south are still seeing some light snow.Light snow began to fall just after midnight in New York City, beginning a little earlier to the south and west.North of the city will see very little if anything from this one.Snow flurries are moving through Sunday morning, but skies will clear and the sun returns before the weekend is over.We're expecting a dusting to an inch from the city to the south and west.The heaviest amounts, 1 to 3 inches, will fall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and points south.Even though we're only talking about a coating to an inch or two across most of the viewing area, travel conditions could become hazardous into Sunday.Stay with abc7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News for continuing updates.----------