WEATHER

AccuWeather: Light snow moves through NY area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter storm is taking the path of least resistance and staying to our south, but New York City and areas to the south are still seeing some light snow.
DOWNLOAD: The AccuWeather app for weather on the go!

Light snow began to fall just after midnight in New York City, beginning a little earlier to the south and west.

North of the city will see very little if anything from this one.

Snow flurries are moving through Sunday morning, but skies will clear and the sun returns before the weekend is over.

RELATED: Check here for the latest advisories and alerts from the National Weather Service

We're expecting a dusting to an inch from the city to the south and west.

The heaviest amounts, 1 to 3 inches, will fall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and points south.



Even though we're only talking about a coating to an inch or two across most of the viewing area, travel conditions could become hazardous into Sunday.

Stay with abc7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News for continuing updates.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweather alertaccuweatherNew York CityNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
Suffolk County beefs up snow removal operation
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured in apartment fire in Queens
6 people sickened in Bronx carbon monoxide leak
Teen with autism who went missing outside Whole Foods found safe
Fire tears through Shakespeare Theater in Connecticut
Woman killed by car backing out of parking spot on Long Island
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
Car plows into packed Queens fast food restaurant
Jersey City mall re-opens following Friday shooting
Show More
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico
Elderly couple killed in fire at luxury Manhattan high-rise
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Funeral held for boy who died from cooking fish smell in Brooklyn
Solemn salute to firefighter who died in the line of duty
More News