AccuWeather: Lingering showers Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As storms move out of the tri-state area, there will be some lingering showers Friday morning. A few bright spots could mix in throughout the day, which could spark and afternoon storm.

Storms on Thursday night left trees and power lines down in some parts of New Jersey:



Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.

Saturday
Breezy and nice with a high of 70.

Sunday

Warm mix with a high of 70.

Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 58.

Thursday
Stays cool with a high of 59.



