AccuWeather: Lingering showers Friday

Storms on Thursday night left trees and power lines down in some parts of New Jersey:
The REFD is currently operating on Midland Ave with a tree down on power lines with a telephone pole snapped. Power is out in the area. Please avoid this area road is shut in both directions. #riveredgefire pic.twitter.com/Vcu1v0F4fO— River Edge Fire Dept (@RiverEdgeFD) May 1, 2020
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.
Saturday
Breezy and nice with a high of 70.
Sunday
Warm mix with a high of 70.
Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.
Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 58.
Thursday
Stays cool with a high of 59.
