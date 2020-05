AccuWeather: Lingering showers Friday

The REFD is currently operating on Midland Ave with a tree down on power lines with a telephone pole snapped. Power is out in the area. Please avoid this area road is shut in both directions. #riveredgefire pic.twitter.com/Vcu1v0F4fO — River Edge Fire Dept (@RiverEdgeFD) May 1, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As storms move out of the tri-state area, there will be some lingering showers Friday morning. A few bright spots could mix in throughout the day, which could spark and afternoon storm.Storms on Thursday night left trees and power lines down in some parts of New Jersey:Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.Breezy and nice with a high of 70.Warm mix with a high of 70.Bright and breezy with a high of 66.Sun and clouds with a high of 61.Cooler clouds with a high of 58.Stays cool with a high of 59.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app