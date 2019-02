Sunny skies are back Tuesday, but the next storm system will bring another wintry mix to the New York area on Wednesday.Snow will develop by midday Wednesday and could get heavy at times during the afternoon and evening, before turning to ice and rain at night.A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey.Here's a look at the projected snowfall totals.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.Snow likely during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. 1 - 3 inches of snow is expected north and east of New York City, but parts of the city along with central and southern New Jersey could see 3 - 6 inches.A 40 percent chance of rain before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.Partly sunny, with a high near 44.A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app