AccuWeather Forecast: Lots of clouds to start the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off with lots of clouds, but not much rain. Sunday definitely looks like the better half.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Lots of clouds with a high of 74.
Sunday
Warm and dry with a high of 82.
Monday
More clouds and a high of 81.
Tuesday
Clear and cool. High of 74.
Wednesday
Another beauty with a high of 73.
Thursday
What a stretch!!! High 75.
Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.
