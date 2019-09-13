Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Lots of clouds to start the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off with lots of clouds, but not much rain. Sunday definitely looks like the better half.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Lots of clouds with a high of 74.

Sunday

Warm and dry with a high of 82.

Monday
More clouds and a high of 81.

Tuesday
Clear and cool. High of 74.

Wednesday
Another beauty with a high of 73.

Thursday
What a stretch!!! High 75.

Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


