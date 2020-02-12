AccuWeather: Lots of sun and less wind

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 52.
Friday
Rain to snow? High 48.
Saturday
Windy and chilly with a high of 45.
Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!
Sunday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 56.
Monday
Milder and cloudier with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High of 60.
Wednesday
Plenty of clouds. High of 54.
