AccuWeather: Lots of sun and less wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday morning starts out brisky, but there will be lots of sunshine and less wind in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 52.

Friday
Rain to snow? High 48.
Saturday
Windy and chilly with a high of 45.

Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!

Sunday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 56.

Monday
Milder and cloudier with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High of 60.

Wednesday
Plenty of clouds. High of 54.

