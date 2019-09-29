AccuWeather Forecast: Lots of sun, lower humidity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday
Less humid with a high of 77.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Warmer blend with a high of 79.
Wednesday
Near-record highs at 88 degrees.
Thursday
Cooler rain with a high of 68.
Friday
Showers possible with a high of 66.
Saturday
Autumn Air with a high of 63.
