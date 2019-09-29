Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Lots of sun, lower humidity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday
Less humid with a high of 77.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Warmer blend with a high of 79.

Wednesday
Near-record highs at 88 degrees.

Thursday

Cooler rain with a high of 68.

Friday
Showers possible with a high of 66.

Saturday
Autumn Air with a high of 63.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


