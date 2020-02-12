weather

AccuWeather: Low humidity, with pleasant breeze and sunshine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A more comfortable day as the the humidity drops Sunday -- expect a pleasant breeze and sunshine with temperatures reaching the high 70s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Breezy and clear with a high of 78.

Monday
Bright beauty with a high of 78.

Tuesday
A bit warmer with a high of 82.

Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 78.

Friday
Thunder threat chance with a high of 78.

Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 76.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC ends curfew after another peaceful day of protest
MTA, retail stores prepare for Phase 1 of reopening in NYC
NYC healthcare workers take a stand on racism
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Reopening NY: Cuomo lets workplaces conduct temperature checks
Cuomo: New lows in COVID hospitalizations, deaths 'a big sigh of relief'
NJ positive COVID cases, deaths drop significantly
Show More
NYC preps for Phase 1 reopening Monday, mobile testing to begin
7 On Your Side uncovers street vendors overcharging for Lysol
LI small business thriving, hiring and giving back during pandemic
VA Secretary addresses COVID-19 deaths among veterans
COVID-19 pandemic causes perfect storm of car lease confusion
More TOP STORIES News