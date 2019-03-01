Weather

AccuWeather: Snowy, wintry start to March

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the weekend forecast from AccuWeather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter weather advisory for periods of snow and sleet is in effect for New York City until noon on Saturday.

Periods of snow and sleet will cause primarily travel difficulties for this latest system, which is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches on the city with higher amounts to the north and west, less to the south and east.



Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Snow, sleet and rain into the late afternoon. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

An AccuWeather Alert for Sunday night into Monday. Mostly cloudy for much of the day. Rain likely, mainly after 5pm, changing to snow overnight. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday
Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 7am, then a chance of rain between 7am and 11am. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Updated 29 minutes ago
Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
Updated 2 hours ago
Driver arrested after NYPD officers struck with car
Updated 2 hours ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
5 arrested in Westchester County fentanyl mill bust
Updated 40 minutes ago
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Updated 2 hours ago
25-year-old cyclist killed in apparent Brooklyn hit-and-run
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in NYC high rise fire, officials say
Updated 2 hours ago
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Updated 3 hours ago
MTA custodian stole headphones from sleeping commuter: Police
8 people hurt in NYC fire; Dog killed, resident says
More TOP STORIES News