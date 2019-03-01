AccuWeather: Snowy, wintry start to March

Periods of snow and sleet will cause primarily travel difficulties for this latest system, which is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches on the city with higher amounts to the north and west, less to the south and east.
Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Snow, sleet and rain into the late afternoon. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
An AccuWeather Alert for Sunday night into Monday. Mostly cloudy for much of the day. Rain likely, mainly after 5pm, changing to snow overnight. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 7am, then a chance of rain between 7am and 11am. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
