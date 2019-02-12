NEW YORK (WABC) --Snow will turn to sleet and eventually rain across the New York area, as milder air arrives for the end of the week.
A general 1 to 3 inches of snow was expected, with potentially higher amounts in some spots.
Milder air will turn the frozen precipitation to all rain across much of the region Wednesday night.
The storm should be ending by daybreak, and temperatures will be rising into the 50s during the day on Thursday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday
Rain, mainly before noon. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
