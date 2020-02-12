weather

AccuWeather: Mild and cloudy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warming trend continues Thursday with temperatures approaching 50 throughout the Tri-State.




Thursday
Breezy and mild. High of 47.

Friday
Cloudier and breezy with a high of 48.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 46.

Sunday
Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 43.

Monday
Chilly blend with a high of 38.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 37.

Wednesday
Shower to the south? High of 38.

