NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warming trend continues Thursday with temperatures approaching 50 throughout the Tri-State.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Thursday
Breezy and mild. High of 47.
Friday
Cloudier and breezy with a high of 48.
Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 46.
Sunday
Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 43.
Monday
Chilly blend with a high of 38.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 37.
Wednesday
Shower to the south? High of 38.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Mild and cloudy
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News