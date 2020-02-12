AccuWeather: Mild breaks

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The better half of the weekend will be on Saturday with mild breaks and temperatures in the upper-60s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Mild breaks with a high of 69.



Sunday
Dramatic drop. High of 54.

Monday
Showers, especially in the morning, with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Cool showers. High of 55.

Wednesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 56.

Thursday
Rain south. High of 56.

Friday
PM chance of rain with a high of 54.



