AccuWeather: Mild breaks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The better half of the weekend will be on Saturday with mild breaks and temperatures in the upper-60s.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Saturday
Mild breaks with a high of 69.
Sunday
Dramatic drop. High of 54.
Monday
Showers, especially in the morning, with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Cool showers. High of 55.
Wednesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 56.
Thursday
Rain south. High of 56.
Friday
PM chance of rain with a high of 54.
