AccuWeather: Mild breaks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The better half of the weekend will be on Saturday with mild breaks and temperatures in the upper-60s.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Mild breaks with a high of 69.Dramatic drop. High of 54.Showers, especially in the morning, with a high of 62.Cool showers. High of 55.Clouds to sun with a high of 56.Rain south. High of 56.PM chance of rain with a high of 54.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app