AccuWeather: Mild, damp on Tuesday, and then snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mild and damp conditions continue Tuesday. But as the system moves away, cold air will return and any rain will change to snow from west to east across the region.

By Wednesday morning there is the potential for a few inches of snow in some places, potentially resulting in hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute.

Sam Champion has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Tuesday
Mild and damp with a high of 62.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for a snowy start! High 37 and falling throughout the day.

Thursday

Quite cold with a high of 35.


Friday
Clouds on the increase. High 46.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 57.

Sunday

A few showers with a high of 50.

Monday
Breezy breaks. High 45.

