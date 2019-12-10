AccuWeather: Mild, damp on Tuesday, and then snow

By Wednesday morning there is the potential for a few inches of snow in some places, potentially resulting in hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Mild and damp with a high of 62.
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for a snowy start! High 37 and falling throughout the day.
Thursday
Quite cold with a high of 35.
Friday
Clouds on the increase. High 46.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 57.
Sunday
A few showers with a high of 50.
Monday
Breezy breaks. High 45.
