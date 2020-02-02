Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Monday, then becoming unsettled

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mild, before becoming unsettled by mid to late week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Much milder with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Rather cloudy with a high of 53.

Wednesday
Some rain with a high of 44.

Thursday
Rain likely with a high of 45.

Friday
Damp start with a high of 52.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 45.

Sunday
Rain or snow with a high of 46.

