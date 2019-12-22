AccuWeather: Mild Monday, with a pleasant holiday outlook

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday's temperatures will be mild - and the holiday outlook will be pleasant.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Very nice with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 45.
Wednesday
Green Christmas with a high of 45.
Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 43.
Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 44.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 47.
Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 49.
