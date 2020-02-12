Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect another mild day Monday with some sun fading behind increasing clouds. Rain will arrive late Monday night, especially west of New York City.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



RELATED: Snowless February in New York City

Monday

Mild sun with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.

Wednesday
A few showers with a high of 48.

Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 45.

Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 49.

Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 39.

Sunday
Still cold with a high of 38.




