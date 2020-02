AccuWeather: Mild Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect another mild day Monday with some sun fading behind increasing clouds. Rain will arrive late Monday night, especially west of New York City.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Mild sun with a high of 56.Periods of rain with a high of 50.A few showers with a high of 48.Blustery and colder with a high of 45.Brisk and colder with a high of 49.Still brisk with a high of 39.Still cold with a high of 38.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app