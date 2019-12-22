Weather

AccuWeather: Mild on Sunday, with a pleasant holiday outlook

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first full day of winter will be a mild one.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Milder afternoon with a high of 46.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest on your 7 day holiday forecast



Monday
Very nice with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.

Wednesday

Green Christmas with a high of 45.

Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 41.

Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 43.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 47.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends celebrate life of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Car crushes, kills parking lot attendant in East Harlem
3 women dead after car slams into truck in New Jersey
Community rallies behind parents fighting separate, aggressive cancers
Fan shows up with BB8 at theater
Man and woman caught on camera punching victim in NYC
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Show More
Man breaks into Jewish dorm in NYC, sets fires as students sleep: Cops
Son dead, elderly mother critical after NYC fire
Church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for 5,000 local residents
Sausage recalled for possibly containing plastic
1 train subway stop reopens after a year of work
More TOP STORIES News