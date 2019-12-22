AccuWeather: Mild on Sunday, with a pleasant holiday outlook

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Milder afternoon with a high of 46.
Monday
Very nice with a high of 51.
Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Green Christmas with a high of 45.
Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 41.
Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 43.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 47.
