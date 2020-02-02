Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Sunday ahead of February warming trend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will hit the 40s on Sunday as we get ready for a February warming trend.

Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Breezy blend with a high of 46.

Monday
Nice and mild with a high of 58.

Tuesday
Rather cloudy with a high of 55.

Wednesday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 46.

Thursday
Rain likely with a high of 45.

Friday
Damp start with a high of 48.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 47.

