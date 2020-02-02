AccuWeather: Mild Sunday ahead of February warming trend

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Breezy blend with a high of 46.
Monday
Nice and mild with a high of 58.
Tuesday
Rather cloudy with a high of 55.
Wednesday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 46.
Thursday
Rain likely with a high of 45.
Friday
Damp start with a high of 48.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 47.
