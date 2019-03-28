Weather

AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A gradual warmup is getting underway that will take temperatures into the 60s by the end of the week.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Breezy and milder with a high near 54.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high near 63.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 70.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy and showers likely, high near 57.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
