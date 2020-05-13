AccuWeather: Mild trend continues

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 65.
Friday
Suddenly summery with a high of 82.
Saturday
Better half with a high of 74.
Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 64.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Rain depends on tropics with a high of 66.
Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high of 69.
