AccuWeather: Mild trend continues

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The mild trend continues Thursday with a chance of a late shower.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Lee Goldberg's AccuWeather forecast calls for a mild Thursday, with a late shower possible.



Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 65.

Friday

Suddenly summery with a high of 82.

Saturday
Better half with a high of 74.

Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 64.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Rain depends on tropics with a high of 66.

Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high of 69.



Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

