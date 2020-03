AccuWeather: Mild with PM showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mild, spring-like weather continues on Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s with sunshine to start and showers later in the day.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Mild PM shower with a high of 64.A bit cooler with a high of 56.More clouds with a high of 54.Mainly morning showers. High 64.Brisk and cooler. High 53.Variable clouds. High 48.Rain possible. High 47.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app