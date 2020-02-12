Weather

AccuWeather: Mild with PM showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mild, spring-like weather continues on Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s with sunshine to start and showers later in the day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Mild PM shower with a high of 64.

Wednesday
A bit cooler with a high of 56.

Thursday
More clouds with a high of 54.

Friday
Mainly morning showers. High 64.

Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 53.

Sunday

Variable clouds. High 48.

Monday
Rain possible. High 47.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY EMS worker tests positive for coronavirus
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
5 new cases reported in New Jersey
Connecticut state employees told not to travel out of state
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
7 On Your Side Investigates: Police struggle to tell pot from hemp
Trainers, vets among 27 charged in NY racehorse doping scheme
Show More
2 more arrests after Brooklyn girl brutally attacked by gang
'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn
Member of FDNY EMS tests positive for coronavirus
Wary NYC subway riders carry on amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News