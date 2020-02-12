NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mild, spring-like weather continues on Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s with sunshine to start and showers later in the day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Mild PM shower with a high of 64.
Wednesday
A bit cooler with a high of 56.
Thursday
More clouds with a high of 54.
Friday
Mainly morning showers. High 64.
Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 53.
Sunday
Variable clouds. High 48.
Monday
Rain possible. High 47.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Mild with PM showers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More