AccuWeather: Mild with showers

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A wild week of weather ends on the mild side with a chance of showers around the New York City area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 11 to 15 mph.

Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
