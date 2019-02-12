AccuWeather: Mild with showers

NEW YORK (WABC) --A wild week of weather ends on the mild side with a chance of showers around the New York City area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 11 to 15 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast