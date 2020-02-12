weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Milder breeze

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool air moves out and brings in a milder breeze on Friday with temperatures reaching the low-60s.

Friday
Milder. High 61.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62.

Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 51.

Monday
Late shower. High 57.

Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Wet getaway with a high of 52.

Thursday
Trending wetter with a high of 54.

