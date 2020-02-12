NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool air moves out and brings in a milder breeze on Friday with temperatures reaching the low-60s.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Friday
Milder. High 61.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62.
Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 51.
Monday
Late shower. High 57.
Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Wet getaway with a high of 52.
Thursday
Trending wetter with a high of 54.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Forecast: Milder breeze
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News