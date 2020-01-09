Weather

AccuWeather: Milder days ahead

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be warming up over the next few days, and may even set records this weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Milder with clouds and a high of 51.

Saturday
Record warmth with a high of 64. (Record is 63 set in 1975)

Sunday
Morning rain possible with a high of 68. (Record is 66 set in 2017)

Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 50.

Tuesday
PM Showers with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Milder with clouds and a high of 51.

Thursday
Cooler breeze. High 47.

