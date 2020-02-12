AccuWeather: Milder Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be milder with more clouds than sun, as highs hit the mid-50s. Watch for a passing evening shower on Monday night.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Milder and cloudier with a high of 56.
Tuesday
A few PM showers with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Mild PM clearing with a high of 58.
Thursday
Sunny with a high of 53.
Friday
Shower possible with a high of 49.
Saturday
Windy and cooler with a high of 38.
Sunday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 49.
