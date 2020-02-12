Weather

AccuWeather: Milder Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be milder with more clouds than sun, as highs hit the mid-50s. Watch for a passing evening shower on Monday night.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Monday
Milder and cloudier with a high of 56.



Tuesday
A few PM showers with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Mild PM clearing with a high of 58.

Thursday
Sunny with a high of 53.



Friday
Shower possible with a high of 49.

Saturday
Windy and cooler with a high of 38.

Sunday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 49.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AA suspends flights between JFK/Miami to Milan amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus Concerns: 2 in NYC being tested for COVID-19
Delta suspends flights between JFK, Milan amid COVID-19 outbreak
Miss Staten Island banned from marching in parade after coming out as bisexual
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Plastic bag ban underway in NY; additional fee for paper bags
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
Show More
NYC carriage horse euthanized after collapsing in Central Park
Police searching for man who allegedly groped child in NYC
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
Man beaten, sprayed with fire extinguisher by attackers in Bronx
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
More TOP STORIES News