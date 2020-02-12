weather

AccuWeather: Milder sun Saturday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with mild sun.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg breaks down an up-and-down AccuWeather forecast for tonight and the weekend.



Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 62.

Sunday
Windy and wet with a high of 50.

Monday

Raw and showery with a high of 49.

Tuesday
Decent day with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.

Thursday
Rain and a thunderstorm with a high of 62,

Friday
Still showery with a high of 60.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey allows renters to use security deposits to pay rent
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Kansas farmer gifts Gov. Cuomo with mask to fight COVID-19
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Giants select Xavier McKinney; Jets trade down, take Denzel Mims
New Jersey confirmed COVID-19 cases top 100,000
7 On Your Side: Best and worst money moves during the pandemic
Show More
Hospitalizations down, deaths lower at 422 in NY
NYC mayor believes 15-20% of New Yorkers already exposed to virus
LI man charged with hoarding, price-gouging PPE
NY hospital credits proning for giving COVID-19 patients new hope
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
More TOP STORIES News