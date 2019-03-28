Weather

AccuWeather: Milder temps, but chance of showers

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be turning quite a bit milder over the next two days but there is also a chance of showers for Friday and part of the weekend.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high near 63.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 70.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy and showers likely, high near 57.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

More TOP STORIES News