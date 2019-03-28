AccuWeather: Milder temps, but chance of showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be turning quite a bit milder over the next two days but there is also a chance of showers for Friday and part of the weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high near 63.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 70.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy and showers likely, high near 57.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
