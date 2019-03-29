AccuWeather: Milder with chance of showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will start to get milder, and there will be a chance of showers for part of the weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Mild with a high near 67.
Sunday
Cooler with some showers and a high near 57.
Monday
Chilly sun with a high near 49.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high near 50.
Wednesday
Possible showers with a high near 52.
Thursday
Mild and sunny with a high near 60.
Friday
A couple of showers possible with a high near 56.
