AccuWeather: Milder with chance of showers

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather Forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will start to get milder, and there will be a chance of showers for part of the weekend.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Mild with a high near 67.

Sunday
Cooler with some showers and a high near 57.

Monday
Chilly sun with a high near 49.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high near 50.

Wednesday
Possible showers with a high near 52.

Thursday
Mild and sunny with a high near 60.

Friday
A couple of showers possible with a high near 56.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
