AccuWeather: Mix of clouds and sun on a blustery Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite above-average temperatures in the 30s and 40s, Sunday will feel cooler and closer to freezing as brisk winds remain throughout the day.

Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area.






Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Brisk breaks with a high of 47.

Monday
Breezy sunshine with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 44.

Wednesday
Seasonal chill with a high of 40.

Thursday
Chilly sun with a high of 39.

Friday
Gentle end to January with a high of 44.

Saturday
Soggy start with a high of 48.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

