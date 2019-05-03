Weather

AccuWeather: Mixed weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend as rain, some of it heavy, arrives on Sunday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday

Finally dry, with a high near 70.

Sunday
Rain, heavy at times in the morning, with a high near 58.

Monday
More like May with sunny skies. High 71.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and warm. High 76.

Wednesday
Cooler with clouds and showers. High 66.

Thursday
Cool and damp. High 59.

Friday
More rain with a high near 63.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-day-old baby fatally stabbed in NJ, mom charged with murder
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Driver fights back after getting ticket for digital insurance
Macy's 4th of July fireworks to launch from Brooklyn Bridge
Lawsuit: Doc operated on wrong eye, did 2nd surgery in recovery
3 infected with Legionnaires' disease at NJ senior center
Woman welcomed to new home by gator ringing doorbell
Show More
73-year-old NYC man with Alzheimer's missing since Tuesday
Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped outside Bronx building
Mother who paid $6.5M to college scammer says she was duped
83-year-old woman found murdered in Brooklyn apartment
74-year-old man fights back for 9 floors in NYC elevator robbery
More TOP STORIES News