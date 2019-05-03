AccuWeather: Mixed weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend as rain, some of it heavy, arrives on Sunday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Finally dry, with a high near 70.
Sunday
Rain, heavy at times in the morning, with a high near 58.
Monday
More like May with sunny skies. High 71.
Tuesday
Partly sunny and warm. High 76.
Wednesday
Cooler with clouds and showers. High 66.
Thursday
Cool and damp. High 59.
Friday
More rain with a high near 63.
