Weather

AccuWeather: Monday merry and bright

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday's temperatures will be mild - and the holiday outlook will be pleasant.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Very nice with a high of 54.

Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.

Wednesday

Green Christmas with a high of 45.

Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 43.

Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 45.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 49.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 52.

