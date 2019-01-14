AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week

The week will start off cold but with plenty of sunshine. Later in the week and into the weekend, we have a couple of chances for snow and wintry weather around the Tri-State area.Monday will be cold but with plenty of sunshine as highs only reach the low to mid-30s.Expect temperatures to recover to 40 degrees on Tuesday, and lower 40s on Wednesday as a front moves through with a brisk wind.Behind that front, it will turn colder on Thursday with highs barely above freezing.A period of rain or snow is possible Thursday night as a weak system passes by.A more significant storm could bring wintry weather next weekend, but it's too early for specific details at this point.----------