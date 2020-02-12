AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see more clouds on Thursday and the temperature will be stuck in the 30s through the end of the week before a weekend warm-up.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
More clouds. High 36.
Friday
Bright chill. High 36.
Saturday
Much milder with a high of 49.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 52.
Monday
Sun to clouds. High 51.
Tuesday
Rainy likely. High 51.
Wednesday
Stormy at night. High 52.
