AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see more clouds on Thursday and the temperature will be stuck in the 30s through the end of the week before a weekend warm-up.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Thursday
More clouds. High 36.



Friday
Bright chill. High 36.

Saturday
Much milder with a high of 49.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 52.




Monday
Sun to clouds. High 51.

Tuesday
Rainy likely. High 51.

Wednesday
Stormy at night. High 52.

