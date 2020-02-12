AccuWeather Forecast: More clouds, colder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coldest air of the season is expected over the next few days as temperatures at night dip to near freezing.
Tuesday
Blustery and chilly. High 47
Wednesday
Brisk and cold. High 41
Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 46
Friday
Milder. High 59
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62
Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 61
Monday
Late shower. High 59
