AccuWeather Forecast: More clouds, colder

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coldest air of the season is expected over the next few days as temperatures at night dip to near freezing.

Tuesday
Blustery and chilly. High 47

Wednesday
Brisk and cold. High 41

Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 46

Friday
Milder. High 59

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62

Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 61

Monday
Late shower. High 59

