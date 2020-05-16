AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see some sun on Sunday, but it won't be quite as nice as Saturday as we'll see more clouds and temperatures will be slightly cooler.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Cooler clouds with a high of 66.
Monday
Shower in spots with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Windy, showers and cool with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Windy and more showers. High 62.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.
Friday
A few showers. High 74.
Saturday
Some sun with a threat of thunderstorms. High 78.
