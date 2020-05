AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see some sun on Sunday, but it won't be quite as nice as Saturday as we'll see more clouds and temperatures will be slightly cooler.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cooler clouds with a high of 66.Shower in spots with a high of 63.Windy, showers and cool with a high of 58.Windy and more showers. High 62.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.A few showers. High 74.Some sun with a threat of thunderstorms. High 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app