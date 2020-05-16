weather

AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see some sun on Sunday, but it won't be quite as nice as Saturday as we'll see more clouds and temperatures will be slightly cooler.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Cooler clouds with a high of 66.

Monday
Shower in spots with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Windy, showers and cool with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Windy and more showers. High 62.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.

Friday
A few showers. High 74.

Saturday
Some sun with a threat of thunderstorms. High 78.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

