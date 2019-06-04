Weather

AccuWeather: More humid, some storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see a return of more humid conditions, more clouds and a storm or two on Wednesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Wednesday

Humid thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Thursday
Chance of a shower with a high of 84.

Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 80.

Saturday

Pleasant with a high of 79.

Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.

Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Damp to start with a high of 74.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
