NEW YORK (WABC) -- Conditions will turn more humid on Tuesday with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Some sun with a spotty shower or storm with a high of 84.
Wednesday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Thursday
Still humid with a high of 87.
Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.
Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.
Monday
Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers and storms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More