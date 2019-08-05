Weather

AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers and storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Conditions will turn more humid on Tuesday with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Some sun with a spotty shower or storm with a high of 84.

Wednesday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Thursday
Still humid with a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.

Monday
Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
More TOP STORIES News