AccuWeather: More humid Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's heating up and the humidity is increasing Wednesday ahead of storms later this week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
More humid with a high of 85.

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 82.

Friday

Less humid with a high of 84.

Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.

Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 78.

Monday
Shower or two with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Better chance of rain with a high of 76.



