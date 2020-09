Accuweather: More like summer on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will feel more like summer than fall on Sunday as warmer temperatures and higher humidity settle in.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Warmer and humid. High of 78.A few showers with a high of 78.Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 76.More rain with a high of 72.Early shower with a high of 70.Cool comfort with a high of 67.Autumn air. High 65.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app