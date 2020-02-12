weather

Accuweather: More like summer on Sunday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will feel more like summer than fall on Sunday as warmer temperatures and higher humidity settle in.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Warmer and humid. High of 78.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 76.

Wednesday
More rain with a high of 72.

Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.

Friday
Cool comfort with a high of 67.

Saturday
Autumn air. High 65.

