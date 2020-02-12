weather

AccuWeather: More pleasant sunshine on Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pleasant stretch of sunshine continues on Tuesday with temperatures that could reach the upper-70s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Mostly sunny and nice. High 78.

Wednesday
Staying pleasant. High 79.

Thursday
Some sun with a high of 80.

Friday

Sun and maybe a thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Saturday
Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 86 as summer officially begins.

Sunday
Warmer with a thunderstorm. High 88.

Monday
Hot and humid with a thunderstorm possible. High 88.



