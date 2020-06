AccuWeather: More pleasant sunshine on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pleasant stretch of sunshine continues on Tuesday with temperatures that could reach the upper-70s.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Mostly sunny and nice. High 78.Staying pleasant. High 79.Some sun with a high of 80.Sun and maybe a thunderstorm with a high of 82.Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 86 as summer officially begins.Warmer with a thunderstorm. High 88.Hot and humid with a thunderstorm possible. High 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app