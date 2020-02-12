AccuWeather: More pleasant sunshine on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pleasant stretch of sunshine continues on Tuesday with temperatures that could reach the upper-70s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and nice. High 78.
Wednesday
Staying pleasant. High 79.
Thursday
Some sun with a high of 80.
Friday
Sun and maybe a thunderstorm with a high of 82.
Saturday
Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 86 as summer officially begins.
Sunday
Warmer with a thunderstorm. High 88.
Monday
Hot and humid with a thunderstorm possible. High 88.
