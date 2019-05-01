AccuWeather: More rain, but getting milder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring warmer temperatures in the Tri-State area, but rain will continue with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Partly sunny in mid-afternoon, followed by showers and a thunderstorm with a high near 73.
Friday
More rain with a high near 59.
Saturday
Finally dry, with a high near 70.
Sunday
Morning showers with a high near 59.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high near 67.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high near 70.
Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high near 66.
