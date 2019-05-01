Weather

AccuWeather: More rain, but getting milder

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring warmer temperatures in the Tri-State area, but rain will continue with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Partly sunny in mid-afternoon, followed by showers and a thunderstorm with a high near 73.

Friday
More rain with a high near 59.

Saturday

Finally dry, with a high near 70.
Sunday
Morning showers with a high near 59.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high near 67.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a high near 70.

Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high near 66.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
